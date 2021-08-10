Cassie Beal

February 28, 1979-August 7, 2021

Cassie Beal, 42 of Bloomington, passed away at 3:15 pm, Saturday August 7, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 14 at Northside Church of Christ, Bloomington with Larry Sharp and Gary Gawlik officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 13 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Cassie was born February 28, 1979 in Bloomington, the daughter of William G. and Janet Augsburger Spera. She married Josh Beal on May 10, 2003 in Normal. He survives.

She is also survived by two children, Parker (12) and Taylor (10), both at home; her mother, Janet Spera of Normal; two siblings, Kristin (Marty) Theunnissen and Cory (Muna) Spera, both of Bloomington; her parents-in-law, Rich and Jane Beal of Bloomington; a sister-in-law, Heather (Jared) Wagner of Normal; and six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.