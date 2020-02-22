(1947-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Cassandra Paulsen Taylor, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 17, in Cedar Falls.

She was born Oct. 25, 1947 in Oelwein, daughter of Danial Paulsen and Marjorie Severson.

Cassandra attended East High School in Waterloo. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: two brothers, Danial Paulsen, and Peter (Monica) Paulsen; two sisters, Krystyna Miltenberger and Elizabeth (Troy) Lindholm; a son, Adam Buhmann; and a daughter, Jenny Buhmann.

Preceded in death by: her parents, a brother, Patrick Paulsen; a son, Christopher Buhmann; and a grandson, Christopher T. Buhmann.

Celebration of Life: services and visitation will be set at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

