WATERLOO — Casey Nichols, 4, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 9, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born March 12, 2014, in Waterloo, son of Colton Nichols and Kelsey Rindels.
Survived by: his parents of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Tonja (Jay) Thomas of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Douglas (Crystal) Rindels of Waterloo; paternal grandparents, LeAnn (Chris) Even of Jesup, Dave (Morgan Thiesen) Nichols of Waterloo, and Anize Mamodaly of Buckingham; great-grandparents, Patricia and Jerome Nagle of Raymond, Marlin Nichols of Waterloo, Jim and Linda Baruth of Grundy Center, Gene and Paula Even of Gilbertville and Leslie Rindels of Waterloo; two aunts, Kyleigh Nichols of Des Moines and Kierston Nichols of Waterloo; and an uncle, Gage Riggle of Washington, D.C.
Preceded in death by: two great-grandmothers, Dianne Nichols and Delores Ahlhelm (Baruth).
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Casey loved Dr. Seuss books, especially Sneetches and The Grinch. He also enjoyed going to the pumpkin patch. He loved and will be greatly missed by his two dogs, Lucy and Benny. Casey and his family loved and appreciated all of the nurses who helped care for him.
