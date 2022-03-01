 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casey L. Culver

Casey L. Culver

May 7, 1953-February 20,2022

HIAWATHA-Casey L. Culver, 68 of Hiawatha passed away at his home February 20,2022. Formerly of Waterloo, he was the son of Carolyn J. Culver and Jay W. Culver. Born May 7, 1953 in Sigourney, he graduated from Waterloo West in 1971 and worked construction for many years.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Carol Culver, and birth father Thomas “Jack” Doolin.

Survivors include fiance Valeria Henning, Brothers Kerry Culver, Kevin (Janine) Culver, 3 nieces, 3 Great nieces and 1 Great nephew.

Graveside services and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

