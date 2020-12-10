January 5, 1952—December 5, 2020

GRUNDY CENTER-Casey (Kenneth) Bonk, 68, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Casey was born on January 5, 1952 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to his parents Janet Louise (Jeffries) Bonk and Donald Dean Bonk. He was raised in Grundy Center and graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1970. On July 10, 1971 he was united in marriage to Valorie Kay Bauge. From this union two children were born: Stephen and Cory. They made their home in Grundy Center, Iowa and he worked for John Deere Waterloo Works for the 30 years before retiring. He honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1971—1972 when he was honorably discharged due to a family emergency.

Casey and Val spent many years traveling for craft shows around the Midwest. Many friends were made that became their extended family. His biggest want in life was to be love, be with, and be there for his family. A highlight for Casey was being able to participate in and Honor Flight with his friend Gene Richman.

Casey is survived by his loving wife of almost, 50 years, Val Bonk; children Stephen (Dawn) Bonk and Cory (Heather)Bonk; brothers Matthew Bonk and Tim Bonk; sister Kathy; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.