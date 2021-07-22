CEDAR FALLS-Caryl L. Nielsen, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born January 9, 1933 in Iowa Falls, IA, the daughter of Glenn and Gertrude (DeBerg) Stockdale. Caryl married David Brock on June 3, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 9, 1960. She married Merlin “Smitty” Nielsen on April 13, 1962. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2013. Caryl graduated from Aplington High School in 1951 and Allen School of Nursing in 1955. She was an RN at Allen Hospital for many years and later the UNI Student Health Center, retiring in 1990. Caryl was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and deacon, and the Allen Nurses Alumni Assoc. She loved to piece quilts and work in her herb and flower gardens.