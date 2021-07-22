 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caryl L. Nielsen
0 entries

Caryl L. Nielsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caryl L. Nielsen

January 9, 1933-July 20, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Caryl L. Nielsen, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born January 9, 1933 in Iowa Falls, IA, the daughter of Glenn and Gertrude (DeBerg) Stockdale. Caryl married David Brock on June 3, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 9, 1960. She married Merlin “Smitty” Nielsen on April 13, 1962. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2013. Caryl graduated from Aplington High School in 1951 and Allen School of Nursing in 1955. She was an RN at Allen Hospital for many years and later the UNI Student Health Center, retiring in 1990. Caryl was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and deacon, and the Allen Nurses Alumni Assoc. She loved to piece quilts and work in her herb and flower gardens.

Caryl is survived by her four children, Charlotte Brock (fiancé Larry Cody) Rady and Jeff (Elisabeth) Brock, both of Cedar Falls, Kimberly (Rick) Miller of Newton, IA and Eric Nielsen of Eau Claire, WI; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and two brothers, Lowell (Dorothy) Stockdale of New Bern, NC and Wendell (Jane) Stockdale of Willow Creek, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands; a grandson, Andrew Brock; a brother, Darrell Stockdale; two sisters-in-law, Patricia and Evelyn Stockdale, and a nephew, Wendell Stockdale, Jr..

Services will be 10:30 am Saturday, July 24, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Allen School of Nursing Scholarship Fund or the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to properly use marinades to get the best results on the grill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News