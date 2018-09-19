FAIRBANK — Carson McGrane, 12, died Saturday, Sept. 15, in Fairbank.
He was born on Dec. 5, 2005, in Waterloo, son of James and Jodi (Lindstrom) McGrane.
Carson recently began a new school year as a seventh-grader at Wapsie Valley Community Schools. He was an active member of the youth wrestling club at Wapsie Valley.
Survived by: his parents; a brother, Devin Ledesma of Ankeny; maternal grandparents, Jim and Annie Lindstrom of Oelwein; paternal grandparents, LuAnne and Lonnie Bibler of Waverly, Dan (Luan) McGrane of Cedar Falls; great-grandparents, Max McGrane of Fairbank and Duane (Suzanne) Lewis of Waterloo; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Gizmo.
Preceded in death by: his great-grandparents, Don and Anne Coselman, Jack and Marcelline Lindstrom and Charlotte McGrane.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Wapsie Valley High School, Fairbank, with burial at Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Carson McGrane Scholarship fund. Deposits may be mailed or dropped off at Northeast Security Bank, 120 E. Main St., P.O. Box 466, Fairbank 50629.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Carson was a very loyal friend and role model to kids of all ages. He also enjoyed playing football, hunting and riding snowmobiles. Most of all, he was a hard worker on and off the wrestling mat and football field. Aside from sports and mowing, Carson enjoyed fishing and riding jet skis on the Mississippi River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.