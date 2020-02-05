Carroll Strubel
Carroll L. Strubel

(1937-2020)

WATERLOO -- Carroll L. Strubel, 82, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 1, 1937, in Oelwein, daughter of Floyd and Irene Allen Hall. She married Louis J. Strubel Jr. on June 3, 1956, in Oelwein; he died Feb. 25, 2013.

Carroll graduated from Oelwein High School in 1956. She worked various jobs outside of the home, volunteered at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and was known as the Grab bag Guru. In 1997, she became her husband's main caregiver when his health and eyesight failed.

Carroll was a past member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale; she later became a member of Queen of Peace Parrish.

Survived by: two daughters, Nancy (David) Schipper of Plainfield, and Laura (Mark) Paulsen of Cedar Park‚ Texas; son, Lance (Cindi) Strubel of Yuma‚ Ariz.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Velma Hall of Harpers Ferry.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brother, Jim Hall; and three sisters, Margie Dugan, Helen Frye, and Margaret Jacobsen.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

