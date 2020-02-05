Carroll Strubel

(1937-2020)

WATERLOO -- Carroll L. Strubel, 82, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 1, 1937, in Oelwein, daughter of Floyd and Irene Allen Hall. She married Louis J. Strubel Jr. on June 3, 1956, in Oelwein; he died Feb. 25, 2013.

Carroll graduated from Oelwein High School in 1956. She worked various jobs outside of the home, volunteered at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and was known as the Grab bag Guru. In 1997, she became her husband's main caregiver when his health and eyesight failed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Carroll was a past member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale; she later became a member of Queen of Peace Parrish.

Survived by: two daughters, Nancy (David) Schipper of Plainfield, and Laura (Mark) Paulsen of Cedar Park‚ Texas; son, Lance (Cindi) Strubel of Yuma‚ Ariz.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Velma Hall of Harpers Ferry.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brother, Jim Hall; and three sisters, Margie Dugan, Helen Frye, and Margaret Jacobsen.