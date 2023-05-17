May 23, 1938-May 12, 2023

GRUNDY CENTER-Carroll “Pinky” Lee Doak of Grundy Center, Iowa, died peacefully, at the age of 84, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, Iowa, on May 12, 2023. Pinky was born May 23, 1938 in Marshalltown, the son of Linn and Hazel (Arnold) Doak.

He grew up on the family farm west of Grundy Center, attending country school and graduating from Grundy Center High School in 1956. Pinky took over the family farm around 1980 and spent much of his time working the fields and raising both feed and show cattle. He farmed until the early 2000’s but still continued to help those who rented the land and building site.

Pinky met the love of his life Pamela Nielsen at the Grundy County Fair Rodeo and later they married August 13, 1977 at the United Methodist Church in Grundy Center. The couple raised a son Nielsen and a daughter Caralee on the farm until moving to town in 1988. He enjoyed bowling and being active in the church. Pinky was a very outgoing guy, never knowing a stranger; he thought of everyone as a friend he had not met yet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lyle and Irvandale, and sisters Isabelle and Dorothy. Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Pam of Grundy Center, two children Niel Doak of Cedar Falls and Cara (Nick) Skurdal of Dysart, brother John (Mary) Doak of Grundy Center, sister Mildred Lovern of Ruidosa, New Mexico, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Saturday, May 20 10:30 am at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church. The visitation will be Friday, May 19 4:00 to 7:00 pm also at the church. A private family burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Please direct memorials to the family.