WATERLOO-Carroll Kent Reece, age 92, a resident of Arbor Terrace in Naperville, IL and former longtime resident of Waterlooedar Falls, Iowa passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on April 2nd, 1930 in Earleton, Kansas. Carroll, known as Kent, was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Wanda Colleen Reece, and his two brothers, Floyd and Dale Reece and his parents Harland and Fern Reece. He is survived by his loving sons, David Kent Reece and John Allen Reece, his wife Catharyn C Reece. His grand-children Ashden Reece-Berisha, and Trevor Reece and Brittany C. Reece and David J. Reece and great grandchild Lincoln Berisha. Kent grew up on a farm near Chanute, Kansas where he met Wanda from nearby La Harpe. They were married on December 30th, 1952 prior to Kent leaving for active duty in Korea as a first lieutenant in the army. Upon his honorable discharge from the army, Kent resumed his studies at Kansas State University where he graduated with a degree in Agricultural Engineering (now mechanical engineering) and was hired by John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa where he worked for over 20 years. Visitation: Thursday, November 17th 11:30 -12:30 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL. Funeral Services to follow at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Chanute, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th. A short ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations made to Kansas State University general scholarship fund in the name of Carroll Kent Reece.