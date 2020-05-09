Carroll G. Conklin

(1929-2020)
Carroll George Conklin, 91, of Independence, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 27, 2020.
Carroll was born on January 20, 1929, at the family home located on the curve near Winthrop, Iowa. He was the son of George and Alta (Deke) Conklin. Carroll graduated from Independence High School in 1948. Carroll's football achievements included the All-WaMac team, the Iowa Daily Press Association's all-state football team and the Des Moines Register all-state team as a senior.
Carroll met the love of his life, Marian Alice Jackson, while in high school. They were married at the Little Brown Church on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950. Carroll and Marian were blessed to recently celebrate 70 years of marriage.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marian, five children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandsons, with the ninth arriving this summer. His children include Julie (Mike) Rokes of Dike, Gwen (Dean) Paulsen of Waverly, Kirk (Luann) Conklin of Strawberry Point, Craig (Deb) Conklin of Aiken, South Carolina and Chris (Steve) Morine of Reinbeck. Also surviving him are sister-in-laws Harriette Heiserman of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Jill Jackson of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and Audrey Conklin of Independence, Iowa, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Conklin, as well as numerous in-laws.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the family or given to the Buchanan County Conservation Board, Cedar Valley Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.