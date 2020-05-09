Carroll G. Conklin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1929-2020)

Carroll George Conklin, 91, of Independence, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 27, 2020.

Carroll was born on January 20, 1929, at the family home located on the curve near Winthrop, Iowa. He was the son of George and Alta (Deke) Conklin. Carroll graduated from Independence High School in 1948. Carroll's football achievements included the All-WaMac team, the Iowa Daily Press Association's all-state football team and the Des Moines Register all-state team as a senior.

Carroll met the love of his life, Marian Alice Jackson, while in high school. They were married at the Little Brown Church on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950. Carroll and Marian were blessed to recently celebrate 70 years of marriage.

Carroll is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marian, five children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandsons, with the ninth arriving this summer. His children include Julie (Mike) Rokes of Dike, Gwen (Dean) Paulsen of Waverly, Kirk (Luann) Conklin of Strawberry Point, Craig (Deb) Conklin of Aiken, South Carolina and Chris (Steve) Morine of Reinbeck. Also surviving him are sister-in-laws Harriette Heiserman of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Jill Jackson of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and Audrey Conklin of Independence, Iowa, as well as many nieces and nephews.