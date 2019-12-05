(1934-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Carroll F. McTaggart, 85, of Independence, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Lexington Estates in Independence.
He was born in Cox Creek Township in Clayton County to Joseph and Josie (Rothmeyer) McTaggart. On June 24, 1961, he married Jacquelyn K. Bowers at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elkader.
Carroll graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Elkader. After spending two years in the U.S. Army, he worked for McTaggart and Sons Furniture in Elkader, and later as a deputy county auditor in Clayton County. In 1964 he joined his brother Jim at Metropolitan Life, his employer and passion for the next three decades. After retiring from Metropolitan he began painting parking lots.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Mark of Fremont, Neb., and Sean (Linda) of Ankeny; six grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Edwin in infancy, and James.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, with burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elkader, with graveside military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, with a 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the St. John’s Catholic Church redecoration or to the Lexington Estate in Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Because of memory and mobility issues, Carroll lived the last three years of his life (went in fall of 2016) at Lexington Estates. He made many friends there and received wonderfully compassionate care. His family will be eternally grateful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.