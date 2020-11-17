Carrol F. Brase

September 13, 1929-November 9, 2020
Carrol Faye Brase, 91, of Waterloo, died November 9, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. She was born September 13, 1929, in Waverly, to Elmer and Martha Miller Sauerbrei and graduated from Waverly High School in 1946. She married Alfred W. Brase July 12, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Waverly; he died May 25, 2011. She was a member and past secretary of Cedar Valley Historical Society. She volunteered in the Gift Shop at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. She was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church and an active volunteer. She was a member of Keepsake Quilters as quilting was a fulltime hobby and a passion for her. She made approximately 50 quilts a year and donated many of them to various missionaries.
Survived by sons, Alan, Cedar Falls, Steven (Carol), W Des Moines, Marvin, Omaha, and Kent, Waterloo; daughter, Janet (Jim) Morgan, Centerville‚ OH; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren: Zachary, Lillian, Liberty, Lillian ‘Lily’, William, Arianna, Jameson and Kieran. Preceded by brother, Forrest Sauerbrei.
Graveside services held at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or charity of donor’s choice. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
