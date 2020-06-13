Carrol Berger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1937-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Carrol “Dean” Berger, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 10, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

Dean was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Middleton, Mo., to Thomas and Vivian Butler Berger. He married Eleanor Wright; they later divorced.

He attended Waterloo West High School and served in the United States Marines from Dec. 18, 1957, to Dec. 29, 1962, receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of corporal. He was a drill press operator in the foundry at John Deere and retired after 30 years in 1989.

Survivors: a daughter, Judy Berger, and a son, Roger, both of Waterloo; granddaughters Elizabeth (Brett) White and Alyssa Berger; great-grandchildren Mason and Mariah; three sisters, Betty Marshall of Quasqueton, Grace Lestina of Waterloo and Hazel Tullar of Silver Springs‚ Md.; and a sister-in-law, Delores Berger of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and five brothers, John, Tom, Robert, David and Clyde.