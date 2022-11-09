August 10, 1961-November 4, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Celebration of life services for Carrie S. Streich, 61 of La Porte City, IA will be held on Sat. Nov. 12th, 2022 at the AMVETS Post 49 in Cedar Falls, IA from 2pm – 5pm.

Carrie passed away on November 4th at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Charles City, IA on Aug 10th, 1961. The daughter of Lou and Sharon (Swacker) Streich. Carrie attended high school in Charles City then enlisted in the US Army troop 1133rd from Mason City, IA. She would then retire from the Army after 20 years and one tour in Iraq.

Those that knew Carrie knew that she lived life to the fullest. She loved her family and friends. Loved to go fishing at the trout streams any chance she had. Carrie had a personality and laugh that was larger than life.

Carrie is survived by her wife Julie Anderson, Parents Lou and Sharon Streich, One sister Christie (Dan) Debower, One brother Rory Streich. Her children—Ryan (Lyndsey) Anderson, James Streich, Kevin (Tiffanee) Streich, Andrew MacMahon, Cortney Nash. Two nieces Kayla Streich and Cassie Debower, Three Nephews Quinn (Paige) Debower, Tristan Streich and Caleb Streich. Along with 12 grandchildren – Jarvis, Jace, Nova, Mason, Jackson Streich, Ayden Teege, Jordan and Rainee Streich, Hunter and Carter Anderson, Nova MacMahon and Rylee Will.

She is proceeded in death by one Brother Rick Streich and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

She will be dearly missed by all, and will leave a very big hole in her family’s hearts.

Memorials may be directed to the family.