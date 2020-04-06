Carolyn S. (Adams) Reagan
(1950-2020)

WATERLOO -- Carolyn Sue (Adams) Reagan, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, April 4, 2at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.

She was born July 9, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Wallace and Lora (Priebe) Adams. She married Ronald Reagan on Jan. 31, 1966, in Preston, Minn. Carolyn was the office manager at Hames Homes for nearly 27 years.

Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Carisa Greenwood of Tulsa, Okla., and Fawn (Frank) Vozenilek of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Jordan (Carmella) Vozenilek, Gabbi (Andreas) Kutt, Myriah Vozenilek, Betsy Greenwood, and Jesse Greenwood; and a sister, Marilyn Dorwin of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Shawn Michael Reagan; and a son in infancy, Chris Reagan.

Services: A private family burial will take place at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

Online condolences at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a great party planner and an amazing hostess. Carolyn loved cooking and baking, especially pies. She treasured time spent with her family and grandkids. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

 

