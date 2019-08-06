(1964-2019)
TUCSON, AZ — Carolyn Ruth McCutcheon died in the presence of her family July 29.
She is survived by her parents, Martha and James McCutcheon of Cedar Falls; her children, Grace and Henry Palmer of Tucson, and her sisters, Dr. Jane McCutcheon of New York City and Barbara McCutcheon (Narayana Kocherlakota) of Pittsford, N.Y.
Ruth was born March 10, 1964, in Cedar Falls. She graduated from Iowa State and the University of Arizona. She was working for the U. of Arizona Foundation in the Department of Astronomy/Steward Observatory as a member of the development team when she became ill.
A private interment will take place at a later date.
Memorials should be sent to the University of Arizona Foundation, 933 Cherry Ave., Room N204, Tucson AZ 85721-0065, for the Ruth McCutcheon Memorial Endowment (For Astronomy/ Steward Observatory post-doctoral fellows research.)
