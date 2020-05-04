Carolyn P. Fankhauser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Carolyn Pearl Fankhauser, 74, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 3, at home.

She was born April 24, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Vivian Wroe Fankhauser. She married Jack Weekley in 1964. He preceded her in death. She later married Richard Ennenga in 1976. He preceded her in death.

Carolyn received her GED in 2002. She owned and operated her auto salvage business in Waterloo her entire life.

Survivors: her children, Jack (Dalton Ciesielski) Weekley, Brenda (Abdul) Shakoor, Thomas Weekley, Daniel (Kim) Weekley, Jason (Tasha) Ennenga, Tracy Lemay and Henry Fankhauser, all of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Timmy (Jennifer) Fankhauser of Waterloo; and two sisters, Sandra Seeman of Waterloo and Barbara Jungen of Elk Run Heights.

Preceded in death by: three sons, twins Terry and Jerry Weekley and David Weekley; and three brothers, Donny, Jimmy and Larry Fankhauser.

Services: A private family interment will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Online condolences www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Cards may be sent to the funeral home to be given to the family.

