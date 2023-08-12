Carolyn Moe, 84, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the EveryStep Hospice House. She was a longtime resident of Urbandale, IA.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Jeff (Debra) Moe; daughter, Carol (Todd Stewart) Moe-Stewart; brother, Cliff (Marsha) McMillin; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn asked that any memorial monies collected be donated to Urbandale Little League. Memorial cards can be sent to Carol at 9209 Dewey Gibbs Road, Urbandale, IA 50322.
