Carolyn Martin

(1947-2020)
GREENE --- Carolyn Kay Martin, 72, of Greeley, Colo., formerly of Garner, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Banner Hospice in Greeley.
She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Charles City, daughter of John Everett and Lela Marie (Smith) Menken.
Carolyn graduated from Dumont High School in 1966 and graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City in 1967. She began her career in business at Interstate Power in Greene, where she worked for over 10 years. She then moved to Garner where she was a homemaker, raising her sons. Carolyn later returned to work as the city clerk for the town of Garner. She spent her remaining years in Colorado with her sons and grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
While living in Colorado, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Greeley.
Survived by: two children, Jeff (Melissa) of Greeley and Tim (Tiffani) of Johnstown, Colo.; four grandchildren, Aidan, Brody, Lela, and Avelina; a sister, Evelyn (Bob) Fink of Hampton; four brothers, Don (Marie) Menken of Indianola, Gordon (Shirley) Menken of Jefferson City, Mo., Martin (Karen) Menken of Rockwell and Douglas (Val) Menken of Dumont; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, James Menken and Francis Menken; and a sister in infancy.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Greene. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Carolyn enjoyed crocheting, cooking, completing puzzles, reading, and listening to music. She also like to watch football, go for walks outside, and most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.