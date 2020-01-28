Carolyn Martin

(1947-2020)

GREENE --- Carolyn Kay Martin, 72, of Greeley, Colo., formerly of Garner, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Banner Hospice in Greeley.

She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Charles City, daughter of John Everett and Lela Marie (Smith) Menken.

Carolyn graduated from Dumont High School in 1966 and graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City in 1967. She began her career in business at Interstate Power in Greene, where she worked for over 10 years. She then moved to Garner where she was a homemaker, raising her sons. Carolyn later returned to work as the city clerk for the town of Garner. She spent her remaining years in Colorado with her sons and grandchildren.

While living in Colorado, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Greeley.

Survived by: two children, Jeff (Melissa) of Greeley and Tim (Tiffani) of Johnstown, Colo.; four grandchildren, Aidan, Brody, Lela, and Avelina; a sister, Evelyn (Bob) Fink of Hampton; four brothers, Don (Marie) Menken of Indianola, Gordon (Shirley) Menken of Jefferson City, Mo., Martin (Karen) Menken of Rockwell and Douglas (Val) Menken of Dumont; and many nieces and nephews.