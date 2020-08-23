Carolyn M. Wester

(1951-2020)
Carolyn died in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 27th, after a long illness. Born August 6, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa to Arlene and Cleo Wester. Graduated from West High School in 1969. After graduation, Carolyn went to Nursing School and obtained her RN. She worked at both Schoitz and St. Francis Hospitals.
Survived by her four children, Travis, Ian, Marie and Nathan, and by her three sisters, Debbie (Mark) Steva, Teresa (Jeff) Wester-Peters, and Dana Wester. Predeceased by her parents, and a daughter, Josie Larson.
A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29th, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where Carolyn will be laid to rest with her parents.
