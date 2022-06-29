December 18, 1942-June 27, 2022

GILBERTVILLE-Carolyn M. Schmit, 79 years old of rural Waterloo, IA, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, where there will be a rosary led by the Catholic Order of Foresters at 4:00 p.m. Visitation Wednesday will conclude with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. The casket will also, be open for an hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to Immaculate Conception Church, the Bosco Catholic School System in Gilbertville and Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.

Carolyn Margaret (Becker) Schmit was born in Black Hawk County, Iowa on December 18, 1942, the daughter of Christian Michael Becker and Ida Eva (Frost) Becker. Her desire was to become a nun, so after 8th grade, she went to Wheaton, Illinois to further her studies with the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters. Eventually she earned her nursing degree and decided to pursue that as a career instead. On May 23, 1970, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Nicholas Schmit at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup, IA, and they made their home in Gilbertville, where they raised their family. Carolyn worked at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo and then for 26 years at Friendship Village in Waterloo. After retirement in 2011, she helped with the Don Bosco scrip program and volunteered at MercyOne in Waterloo. Carolyn loved her church, her patients and grandchildren. She enjoyed cheering for the Cubs, baking at home and day trip excursions. She will also be remembered for her daily devotions and praying the rosary.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Kenneth of rural Waterloo; two daughters, Amy (Jeff) Frost of Gilbertville, Emily (Paul) Henning of Allen, TX; three sons, Curtis (Jeanne) Schmit of Readlyn, IA, Andrew (Kacey) Schmit of Mt. Vernon, IA, Christopher (Bobbi) Schmit of Ankeny, IA; 18 grandchildren; four brothers and sisters in law, Richard and Patricia Becker, Steven and Jane Becker, Mark and Christy Becker all of Jesup, Michael and Joli Becker of Gilbertville; four sisters and one brother in law, Marlene Mangrich, Jane and Cleo Fischels, Jean Becker, all of Jesup, Patricia “Trish” Weber of Johnston, IA; sister in law Linda Schmit of Jesup; also brothers and sisters in law, Nick and Linda Purdy of Waterloo, Dick and Connie Keegan of La Porte City.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Christian “Chris” and Ida Becker; her parents in law, John R. “Chub” and Rosella Schmit; one infant brother, Roger and three brothers in law, Gerald Mangrich, Gerald Weber and Larry Schmit.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.