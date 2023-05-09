February 4, 1934-April 26, 2023

Carolyn L. Oliver was born February 4, 1934, in Mountain Lake, MN, the daughter of Rev. Gerhardt Thomas and Louise (Probst) Thomas. She married Robert Allen Oliver on April 24, 1951, in Altura, MN. Her father, Rev. Gerhardt Thomas, performed their wedding ceremony.

Carolyn worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing for 42 years, until they closed in 1995. Chamberlain Manufacturing provided funding when they closed, for their workers who were pursuing new career opportunities. Carolyn took classes at Hawkeye Community College and graduated with an associate degree in accounting. Carolyn and Robert enjoyed traveling to visit Carolyn’s family in California every summer and taking trips to visit Robert’s family in Minnesota on holidays, and often on weekends.

Carolyn loved having a garden every year, fishing, family trips, canning, and church events.

Carolyn is survived by her 4 children Carla Ascoytia (friend Riley) of Lynnwood, WA, Daniel (Debbie) Oliver of New London, IA, Charline Fugate-Newman, and Cheryl (Stephen) Roquet, both of Evansdale; 3 brothers Carl (Evelyn) Thomas of ID, Bruce (Sandy) Thomas of FL and Robert (Ann) Thomas of TN and 3 sisters Eva Rathburn and Karen (Fred) Brue, both of OR and Muriel Galloway of IA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; grandson Russell Ascoytia; brothers John and Murvin, and sister Darlene Sexton.

A family directed memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 AM at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Rd., Evansdale, Iowa 50707. Burial will follow the memorial service at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the church, in Carolyn’s name. Locke at Tower Park assisted the family with arrangements. For memories of Carolyn or messages of condolence, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.