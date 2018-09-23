WATERLOO -- Carolyn Colby Kolker Lewis, 82, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Waterloo, died Sept. 14.
She was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Dubuque, daughter of Russell and Olina Kolker. She married Thomas Lewis 60 years ago.
Carolyn grew up in Waterloo and graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor of science in nursing. Career choices took the Lewis family to several states, including Wisconsin and Oklahoma. She worked in OB-GYN and pediatric/adolescent nursing, including a position as a school nurse in Broken Arrow, Okla. Carolyn was also instrumental in establishing the free clinic on the Oneida Indian Reservation for the Oneida tribe in Wisconsin.
Survived by: her husband; three children, John and Judy Lewis, Tommy and Lynn Lewis and Terri Lynn Lewis Hughes; nine grandchildren and an expected great-grandchild; four siblings, Roger, Margaret, Emilie and Edward; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Flora Lewis.
Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date.
Carolyn never hesitated to open her heart or the door to those who needed love, comfort, or a safe place to stay. She touched so many lives. Carolyn was truly an angel here on earth. Her Christian faith was strong and carried her through the rough and rugged times.
