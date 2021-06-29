Carolyn K. “ Karet” Miller

She was born April 24, 1958, in Independence the daughter of Joe and Marguerite DeWald Miller. She graduated from Starmont High School and then attended the University of Minnesota and Upper Iowa College. She worked in the newspaper business for many years, then founded and operated Precision Printing in 1998. She also bartended in the area for many years. Carolyn was so loved by all that knew her. She befriended everyone around her, and was “Mom” and “Aunt Karet” to so many. She opened her home and her heart to everyone she met.