December 21, 1941-February 12, 2023

DUNKERTON-Carolyn Jane Clubine, 81 years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Dunkerton, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton.

Visitation will be Friday, February 24, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials will be directed to charities. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Carolyn was born December 21, 1941, at Dumont, IA, the daughter of Paul A. Miller and Mae L. (Griner) Miller. She graduated from Dunkerton High School with the class of 1960. On May 29, 1960, she was united in marriage to Norman Neil Clubine at the First United Methodist Church in Dunkerton. Carolyn was active in her church teaching Sunday school, and a member of the United Methodist Women. She most enjoyed being laity leader at her church. She was a 4-H leader for 25 years, served on the Black Hawk County 4-H Fair Board and Youth Committee and was Food & Nutrition Superintendent. She served as a County 4-H Food and Nutrition Judge; served 3 terms on the Black Hawk County Extension Council; served on the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission and Black Hawk County Children’s Council; was co-chair of fundraising for the new Dunkerton Public Library and chair of the Dunkerton Historical & Tourism Association. She was also a member of the Dunkerton Garden Club, Red Hat Ladies and Women’s Club.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Norman Clubine of Dunkerton; four daughters, Catherine (Robert, Jr.) Rigdon of Dunkerton; Carma (Stewart) May of Jesup, Carla (Tom Hill) Clubine of St. Paul Park, MN, Carol Lynn (Robert) Westendorf of Radcliffe, IA; 7 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren with two on the way; 4 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; one brother, James (Linda) Miller of Fairbank, IA; one brother-in-law, Clair Clubine of Dunkerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, E.O. and Emma (Lind) Griner also Peter and Gertie (Brinkman) Miller.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.