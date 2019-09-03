Carolyn J. Olmstead

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Carolyn Jean Olmstead, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Aug. 31.

She was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Ralph and Pauline Sagert Reinard. She married Richard Olmstead on Sept. 10, 1960, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Carolyn graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1959. She worked for Northwestern Bell before becoming a full-time homemaker.

Survived by: her husband; five sons, Todd (Brenda) Olmstead of Urbandale, Scott Olmstead of Waterloo, Mark Olmstead of North English, Chris (Kristin) Olmstead of Waterloo and Randy (Dawn) Olmstead of Ankeny; nine grandchildren and a great-grandson; a sister, Donna Geary of Cedar Falls, formerly of Fairbank; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Reinard of Washburn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Roland Reinard; a brother-in-law, Robert Geary; and a sister-in-law, Meryl Reinard.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before services on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Carolyn took great pride in her family and their accomplishments. She enjoyed gardening and going south for the winter. One of her greatest loves was music, especially Big Band Standards. She enjoyed playing the piano and looked forward to attending Sturgis Falls Jazz Festival and the Irish Fest, along with many other musical events.

