GRUNDY CENTER — Carolyn G. Harberts, 87, of Grundy Center, died Friday, Sept. 21, at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center.
She was born Oct. 17, 1930, in rural Grundy County, daughter of Fred D. and Lena (Casjens) Harberts.
Carolyn graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1948 and attended Pitzie’s School of Beauty where she earned her degree as a beautician. She owned and operated the Charm Beauty Shop for many years in Grundy Center and later worked as a beautician in Allerton and Dubuque and Albany, Mo. At one point, she worked in a local hospital in Roswell, N.M. In Fond du Lac, Wis., she worked for J.C. Penney, Best Rollers Manufacturers and the Holiday Inn. She later moved back to Grundy Center.
She was a lifelong member of the Colfax Center Church and sang in the church choir and in a church quartet and trio. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines during her time in Wisconsin.
Survived by: her brother, Alfred Harberts of Grundy Center; sisters-in-law Janet Harberts of Grundy Center and Merelyn Harberts of Hudson; many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and her godson, Keven Kreie of California.
Preceded in death by: her parents; siblings Dick (Enola) Harberts, Russell Harberts, Charles Harberts, Floyd Harberts, Cora (Arthur) Slifer, Ruth (Harry) Ascher, Isabelle (Harold) Eiklenborg and Delia (Samuel) Rust; sister-in-law Wanda Ratte.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church, rural Holland, with private inurnment at a later date at the church cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the church. Carolyn deeded her body to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Memorials in lieu of flowers and gifts: may be directed to the family; they will donate to a charity of their choice at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Carolyn committed herself to serving Christ’s mission wherever she resided. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner. She absolutely loved traveling and even in her later years when her health was declining, she was still able to take short trips and enjoyed her friends across Iowa and Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.