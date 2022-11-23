September 6, 1957-November 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Carolyn Dee Smith, 65, of Waterloo passed away November 18, 2022, at her home in Waterloo.

Born on September 6, 1957, Carolyn grew up on their family farm in Orange Township which resulted in a lifelong love of animals, particularly dogs.

After graduating from West Waterloo High School, she attended McPherson College before transferring to University of Northern Iowa. She earned an education degree focused on industrial arts and impacted many lives as she taught over the years in San Antonio, Texas and Decatur, Illinois. She earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois in Charleston, IL. She retired early from teaching due to physical issues and moved back to Waterloo. However, she continued to utilize her industrial arts skills in her day-to-day life, which allowed her to live independently.

While passing away at an early age, Carolyn lived a full life and was blessed with good friends and family members. She took pride and showed tremendous fortitude in her goal of living independently in her home, despite serious physical limitations.

Among Carolyn’s greatest joys was her dogs that kept her company over the years. She also enjoyed caring for dogs of friends and neighbors who preferred Carolyn’s dog daycare over a boarding kennel.

As we celebrate Carolyn’s life, we are drawn to a poem by Joyce Grenfell that reflects her independence and sense life has to go on and you have to keep on living it to the best of your abilities:

If I should die before the rest of you,

Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone.

Nor, when I’m gone, speak in a Sunday voice,

But be the usual selves that I have known.

Weep if you must,

Parting is hell.

But life goes on,

So sing as well.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Amy & Clair Smith; her sister, Kristi Cessna, and numerous pets.

She is survived by her brother Fred Smith, Park Ridge, NJ; Neal Smith, Edmonds, Washington; a sister, Kathryn Smith Bettis (Lloyd), Naples, Florida; a brother, Gary Smith, Cedar Falls; a brother-in-law, John Cessna, Hiawatha; her nieces and nephews, Lisa Smith, Christopher Bettis (Carmel), Erika Wells, Lael Smith, Michael Cessna, and Emily Woolsey (Nick); and two grandnephews, Colton & Wesley, and one grandniece, Harper.

A memorial and graveside service is scheduled at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM, 6227 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701, 319-232-3125, www.southwaterloochurch.org. A luncheon reception follows. Members of the church and pastor were wonderful supporters of Carolyn over the years.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requests that memorials be made to the Carolyn Smith memorial fund at: South Waterloo Church of the Brethren (above), or 2) Vested Interest in K-9’s, P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718, vik9s.org, 508-824-6978.