October 7, 1941-July 3, 2023

WATERLOO-Carolyn Bernice Roberts, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 3, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital.

She was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Coon Rapids, Iowa, daughter of James Oliver and Sylvia Almeta Titus Strom Palmer. She married Ronald F. Roberts on June 11, 1971, in Van Meter, Iowa.

Carolyn graduated from Coon Rapids High School and received her LPN training from Woodward State Hospital. She worked in the nursing field at Lutheran Nursing Home in Madrid, the Woodward State Hospital, Younker Rehab Center and Methodist Hospital both in Des Moines.

Carolyn also worked in food service in Des Moines and Waterloo, retiring in 2006.

Carolyn was a faithful member of Rivers Edge Christian Church in Waterloo and an avid studier of the Bible. She enjoyed watching television, cooking, collecting jewelry and reading. She loved traveling with Ron. They visited most of the United States including New York and Alaska. Cruises became a love of Carolyn's, taking her to Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. She loved her family and her furry companions of which she had several over the years.

She is survived by: her husband; a son, James F. (Kim) Roberts of Quincy, Ill.; her grandson, Skylar Roberts of Edwardsville, Ill.; and two sisters-in-law, Irene Strom Weum of International Falls, Minn., and Doris Strom, of Preston, Iowa.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Kenneth L. Strom, Freeman S. “Stan” Strom and Clarence R. “Ron” Strom.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Rivers Edge Christian Church. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7:00 pm Monday, July 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials: directed to the family or Rivers Edge Christian Church.

