October 25, 1957-May 4, 2022

URBANDALE-Carolyn Bachtell, 64, of Urbandale, formerly of Dallas, TX, died Wednesday, May 4, at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines of heart failure. She was born October 25, 1957 in Waterloo, the daughter of Ross Ladly and Margaret Alice Green Bachtell. Carolyn graduated from West High School in 1976, attended Iowa State University and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1981 with a degree in Public Relations and Banking.

She worked in the banking industry her entire life and finished her career at Wells Fargo first in Dallas and then Des Moines. She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and PEO chapter GC.

Carolyn was the favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews known for spoiling them and taking them on adventures such as first sleep overs, ear piercings and unforgettable times at the family ranch in Kansas. Always a cat lover, Carolyn rescued many kitties through the years most recently Louis and April. She was a loyal friend to many but her family meant everything. She selflessly cared for her mother in her twilight years prioritizing mom’s needs above her own. Carolyn’s sudden passing has left an irreplaceable hole in our family and in our hearts. Her legacy will be remember this way: the Gospel is often shared without words.

She is survived by her sister, Sara (Jim) Burke of Dublin, OH; their children Katelyn (Jon) Kaplan of Powell, OH, Sally Burke (Sam Babick) of Chicago, IL, and John Ross Burke of Columbus, OH; brother, Jamie (Carla) Bachtell of Alexandria, VA; their children Emilia and Jackson Bachtell; brother Robert (Chua) Bachtell of Roberts, WI, their children Joanne Xiong, Marlena (Molly), Jasyn, and Evan Bachtell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc. Attn: Donations, 5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313-2528. Condolences may be left atwww.LockeFuneralServices.com