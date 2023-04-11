July 14, 1947- April 8, 2023

Carolyn Ann Norris was born on 14 July 1947 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of Eugene and Cleo Lowe. She was a lifetime resident of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa. Carolyn graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1965 and Allen School of Nursing in 1969 as a Registered Nurse (RN). Carolyn was married to Michael Norris in 1969 upon his return from Vietnam, and together they had two sons, David, and Scott Norris. Carolyn attended both Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa and Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Carolyn served as a labor and delivery nurse at Allen Memorial Hospital, and later as an OB/GYN nurse at Allen Women’s Health Center. In 1988 Carolyn attended University of Texas Women’s Health Center in Dallas, Texas graduating as an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) in Women’s Health. She then served as a healthcare provider with Allen Women’s Health Center until her retirement in 2012.

In retirement she traveled with her husband Mike extensively, frequently enjoying long road trips, cruises, and outdoor adventures. A lifelong baker, she enjoyed making treats and delivering them to her friends and family. She found special joy in her grandchildren, spending time regularly with her former co-workers, and many lifelong friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother and father Eugene and Cleo Lowe. She is survived by her husband Mike Norris, sons David (Carla) and Scott (Kellie) Norris, grandchildren Anna (23) (Laird), Jack (19), Lincoln (12), and Kollman (10), and her brother Randy (Cheri) Lowe, as well as many nieces, nephews.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the North-East Iowa Food Bank or to a charity of choice.

Funeral 10:30, Thursday, April 13 at Locke at Tower Park

Visitation 5-7 PM, Wednesday, April 12, Tower Park