February 25, 1944-December 16, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Carolyn Ann Frye, of Warner Robins, Georgia, formerly of Independence, Iowa, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2022. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Carolyn will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.

Carolyn was born on February 25, 1944, in Independence where she grew up and attended Independence High School. Upon graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles, who had joined the United States Air Force. She lovingly raised two children while simultaneously managing the sometimes daunting challenges of a military spouse, never once complaining and always providing unwavering support to her family. Upon retirement, she very much enjoyed traveling around the world where she visited exotic destinations and made countless memories with Charles. Carolyn was a loving, caring, and an incredibly loyal person who adored her family and many friends. Carolyn was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robbins, where she served with all of her heart, soul, mind, and strength.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved siblings, Kathy Johnson, and James Payne.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of the last 58 years, Charles Frye; Children, Andrea (Daniel) Langevin, Glen Frye; Grandchildren, Megan (Patrick) Sheehan, Morgan (Tyler) Sprouse; Great grandchild, Declan Sheehan; Niece, Suzanne Johnson; Nephew, Stephen Johnson. Carolyn is also survived by a host of extended family members and countless friends.

White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of local arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. The family respectfully asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Brain Injury Alliance, P.O. Box 461, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722.