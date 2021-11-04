October 30, 2021

Carolyn Adams, 83, passed away October 30.

She is the daughter of James ‘Roy’ and Dorothy Daringer. She married David Adams Sr and enjoyed 63 years together. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1956. She was a homemaker and also employed at Black’s Dept. Store coffee shop and McDonald’s in Waterloo and Marion. She was a leader for the Conestoga Council of Girl Scouts. She worshipped at the Cedarloo Church of Christ in Cedar Falls and the Central Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids.

Survived by: her husband, two sons, David (Rachel) Adams Jr, Timothy (Melissa) Adams, a daughter, Theresa (Dale) Hartvig and several grandchildren (all of Wisconsin), a brother, James (Ramona) Daringer (of Alabama).

Preceded in death by: her parents and a daughter, Dawn (Travis) Thompson (of Wisconsin).

Visitation and Service will take place at the Cedarloo Church of Christ at 3110 Loma in Cedar Falls on Saturday November 13. Visitation to begin at 10:00 a.m., memorial service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a “coffee” in the fellowship room.

Due to travel arrangements, the family asks that you consider a “funeral donation” in “lieu of flowers”