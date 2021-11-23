November 13, 1927-November 20, 2021

Caroline Adella Buhr, 94, passed away at Emery Place Assisted Living Facility in Robins, Iowa, on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

She was born in Westgate, Iowa, on November 13, 1927, the daughter of Lyle and Norma (Lee) Johnson. Caroline graduated from Fayette High School in 1946 and was united in marriage to Donald Buhr of Sumner, Iowa, on August 14, 1948, at the Fayette Methodist Church.

Caroline was a devoted wife and was dedicated to providing loving support to her husband and raising the couple’s two children. She enjoyed golfing and traveling throughout the country and abroad with her husband. Watching Hawkeye sports and Cardinals baseball, and spending time with her friends and family were some of her favorite pastimes. She especially loved attending the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa, and enjoyed her church activities.

Caroline is survived by her two children, Dr. JoAnn Buhr of Milwaukee, and Steven Buhr (Sharon) of Cedar Rapids; a grandson, Ryan Buhr (Jennifer) and granddaughter, Jenna Burton (Madison), both of Cedar Rapids; four wonderful great-grandchildren, Jack, Erik, Lily, and Peter Buhr; one brother, Gerald Johnson (Barb) of Fairfield, California; two sisters, Florence Geary of Cedar Falls, and Marilyn Farwell of Powell, Wyoming; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two sisters, Muriel Nading and Shirley Metcalf.

The family would like to thank the staff at Emery Place Assisted Living Facility in Robins and Serene Hospice for their compassionate care of Caroline, especially during the final weeks of her life; the staff and friends at the Mallard Point Independent Living facility in Cedar Falls, where she resided during her final several years; as well as Pastor David Menet and the congregation of her friends at Faith Lutheran Church.

There will be no public service. A private service for the family will be conducted at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice, which provided compassionate care for her husband prior to his death, and with which Caroline remained actively involved for many years thereafter.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com