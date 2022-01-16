Carole Suzanne Dutcher (Sue)

September 17, 1949-November 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Sue Dutcher, 72, passed away at the Shell Rock Health Care Center, Shell Rock on November 18, 2021.

Carole was born at the Gundersen Palmer Hospital, West Union on September 17th, 1949, the third child to Clifford Bailey Boehmler and Barbara Elizabeth (Niles) Boehmler.

Sue grew up on the family’s 160-acre farm in rural Hawkeye, Iowa. Sue enjoyed the cats and dogs, tolerated the pigs, and disliked the twice a day of milking 40+ cows.

Sue attended a one room school in Hawkeye through the 3rd grade, then attended the new elementary school in Hawkeye. She was bussed to high school in West Union. After graduating high school, she attended the State College of Iowa, Kansas State University, and then University of Northern Iowa, graduating with her BA in 2004.

On February 14th, 1970, Sue married John Anthony Dutcher Jr. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Falls. John (Tony) Anthony Dutcher III was born on April 3rd, 1976.

Sue was the co-owner of: Dutchers Glass and Paint in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, and Waverly, Clear Windows in Waterloo, and Balboa Point Apartment Complex in Cedar Falls. For 35 years she was involved with the National Decorating Products Association. Locally, she was involved in Cedar Falls Community Main Street, during which she initiated the petition to remove the parking meters from downtown and started the Main Street Halloween Treat program. She also volunteered with the Cedar Bend Humane Society, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and Landlords of Iowa.

In March of 2007, Sue was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, moving into a care center in October of 2014. She passed away from Alzheimer’s November 18th, 2021.

In 1999 Sue deeded her body to the University of Iowa Medical Department.

Sue is survived by her husband, John; a son, Tony (Kimberly) Dutcher of Panama City, Florida; two sisters, Jacqueline (June) Jurgensen of Sumner, and Rosalie (Wayne) Crouch of West Gate; and a brother Niles (Jane) Boehmler of Hawkeye.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; and a brother, Charles Boehmler.

There will be Celebration of Life at the Commons, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Falls on April 30th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.