April 4, 2023
Carole S. Blue, 77, of Tifton, Georgia and formerly of Arlington, Iowa, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Wesley Chapel, Florida.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Arlington.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington, and for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the church.
Interment: Long Grove Cemetery, Maynard, Iowa.
Carole is survived by Friend: Don Clark of Tifton, Georgia; 2 Daughters: Darla (Brian) Jarchow of New Hampton & Kimberly (Al) Larsen of Oelwein; Son: James Blue of Sumner.
