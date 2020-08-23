(1940-2020)
Carole Levendusky age 79 of Dubuque, formerly of Fairbank passed away August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born December 25, 1940 in Waterloo the daughter of Joe and Sue (Quinn) Kemp. Carole attended and graduated from I.C. Catholic School in Fairbank. She married Clair Levendusky on November 14, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Carole and Clair raised their family in Fairbank and were longtime members of I.C. Catholic Church. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Carole is survived by her three daughters; Laura (Barney) Niner, Barb (Mark) Babiak and Jodi (Rich) Brunning, two sons; Charlie (Janell) Levendusky and Jeff (Terri) Levendusky, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, Five sisters; Mary Jo (Dean) Hartley, Kathy (Don) Corcoran, Pat Kayser, Roberta (Dick) Mason, Annett Kemp (Larry), two brothers; Ed Kemp and Peter Kemp (Jan) and one sister-in-law Lee Ann Kemp and one brother-in-law Lawerence Levendusky as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband a brother; Mike Kemp and a sister; Liz Kemp along with many brothers and sisters in law.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with visitation from 10:00-11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Due to the recommendations concerning the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic those in attendance are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance.
Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.
Memorials; may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
