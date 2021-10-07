August 10, 1933-October 2, 2021

Carole Florence Holms 88, went to sleep peacefully on October 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A Zoom memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10th at 2:00 pm.

Surviving family members are Vickie (Richard) Hos, Winnie (Richard) Viertel, Jackie Herrig, Gail (Ben) Potter, Theresa Beckett, Denise Wilsey and Sean (Elizabeth) Johnson. Carole had 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many dear nieces and nephews and many furry friends.

Carole was born August 10, 1933 to Morris (Oscar) and Thelma (Braem) Sullivan in Dubuque Iowa in a houseboat on the Mississippi River.

Carole graduated from Dubuque Senior High with high honors in English and Glee Club. She served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War .

She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling and playing euchre. However, the main focus in her life was volunteering her time and strength to help others learn about our Grand Creator, Jehovah God. This work was very dear to her heart.

Carole was proceeded in death by her loving husband Hugh, her parents, sister Mary Jane and her brothers, Eugene and Dennis.

A very special thank you to her care providers and Hospice of Dubuque.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dubuque or Best Friends Animal Society.

For information on attending this memorial please email viertelwinnie@gmail.com