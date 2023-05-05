May 2, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—Carole D. Jensen, 84 years old, of Cedar Falls and Ames, Iowa, died peacefully on May 2, 2023 with her beloved husband of sixty three years, Harold M. Jensen, at her side.

She is survived by her husband, children Dean (Julie), Diane, and Daniel (Kim), 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and brother Robert Braden (Virginia).

A Remembrance gathering will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 6 at Grandon Funeral Home, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. Memorial Service at 2:00 PM with a Reception to follow. Internment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Full obituary at https://www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com/obituary/656227/Carole-Jensen.