May 2, 2023
CEDAR FALLS—Carole D. Jensen, 84 years old, of Cedar Falls and Ames, Iowa, died peacefully on May 2, 2023 with her beloved husband of sixty three years, Harold M. Jensen, at her side.
She is survived by her husband, children Dean (Julie), Diane, and Daniel (Kim), 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and brother Robert Braden (Virginia).
A Remembrance gathering will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 6 at Grandon Funeral Home, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. Memorial Service at 2:00 PM with a Reception to follow. Internment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Full obituary at https://www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com/obituary/656227/Carole-Jensen.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.