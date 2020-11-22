June 18, 1939-November 18, 2020
Vinton—Carole Ann Van Horn, 81, of Vinton, formerly of La Porte City, died Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home. She was born June 18, 1939, in Waterloo; the daughter of George and Evelyn Weisenberger Hilton. She was a 1957 graduate of La Porte City High School. She married Charles Van Horn on Oct. 22, 1962, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2012. She worked in the clerical department at Sears, JCPenney and Younkers. She managed La Porte City Golf Club for many years; worked as the main banker for 12 years at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel; and at the Isle Casino for 6 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Survived by: a son, Charles “Chuck” (Michelle) Van Horn of Waddell, AZ; 2 daughters, Cindy (Scott) Mason of Traer and Caren (Michael) Wiedenhoff of Garrison; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Private Family Memorial Mass: will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. There was nothing more important to Carole than the love of her family. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
