Carolana Elizabeth Magsamen

June 19, 1942-July 14, 2023

Carolana Elizabeth Magsamen, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 14, 2023, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice.

She was born on June 19, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Agnes Kuhlmann and Max Guyer.

She attended West High School.

She worked in various fields as a nurse's aide in Pediatrics at St. Francis, Waterloo Surgical Medical as a physical therapy assistant, co-owner and manager of S & S Meats, and her true talent, retail sales with Sweet Briar Rose and Von Maur.

She married Frank Magsamen in 1985 and together they embarked on their big life adventure.

Together, she and Frank enjoyed traveling the globe, making new friends and visiting old friends and family all over the country. Her passion was entertaining family, friends, and local non-profit organizations. Carolana was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survived by her husband Frank Magsamen; two daughters, Lisa (Steve) Keller and Lynn Bussey all of Waterloo; two sons, Scott (Dawn) Bussey of Las Vegas, NV and Jeff (Traci) Magsamen of Waverly; son-in-law, Kevin Schaefer of Ankeny; sixteen grandchildren, Jenna Thompson, Brennan Keller, Sydney Cayler, Delaney Rousselow, Ali Cooney, Shai Bussey, Blake Bussey Andy Schaefer, Gretchen Schaefer, Tom Schaefer, Robert Magsamen, Jerome Magsamen, Katherine Magsamen Weber, Jordan Boevers, Taylor Boevers, Jacob Boevers; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debbie Schaefer; and grandson Nicholas Keller.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 627 West 4th St, Waterloo, burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 4- 7PM, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo, with rosary starting at 4PM. Memorials: Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights or Care Initiatives Hospice. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com to leave condolences. Locke on 4th, 319-233-6138, is assisting the family.