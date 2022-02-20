 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Wieneke

Carol Wieneke

February 13, 2022

Carol Wieneke, 72, passed away February 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, February 21, 2022 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut St). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City, Iowa.

Carol was survived by her spouse and caregiver, Floyd Temeyer; son, Marcus Washington; grandchildren, Marquisa, Marcus Jr., Marnasia, Markaysia, Marquise, and Dallas; great-grandson, Ki-Ki; and former husband, Dolph Puliam. She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband.

Online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com.

