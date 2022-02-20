February 13, 2022
Carol Wieneke, 72, passed away February 13, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, February 21, 2022 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut St). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City, Iowa.
Carol was survived by her spouse and caregiver, Floyd Temeyer; son, Marcus Washington; grandchildren, Marquisa, Marcus Jr., Marnasia, Markaysia, Marquise, and Dallas; great-grandson, Ki-Ki; and former husband, Dolph Puliam. She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband.
Online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.