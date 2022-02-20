Carol Wieneke

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, February 21, 2022 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut St). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City, Iowa.