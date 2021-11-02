September 8, 1946-October 30, 2021
WATERLOO-Carol Sue “Susie” Kinkade, 75, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Carol was born on Sept. 8, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of Vernon “Mick” & Mary (Dinnebier) Freeland. She graduated from East High in 1964. Carol married Darrell Kinkade on Oct. 22, 1966. To this union, they were blessed with 3 children, Curtis, Pamela, & Jeffrey. She was primarily a homemaker but had worked at various fast-food restaurants over the years. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, & friend. She will be remembered and truly missed by many. She cherished time with her family and loved decorating for every holiday. Survived by her husband, Darrell; 2 sons, Curits (Kristi) & Jeffrey; daughter, Pamela (Kevin) Phelps; 10 grandchildren, Bryce, Brentyn, Brooklyn, Mike, Tyler, Scott, & Emily Kinkade, Rachel Klemke, and Elliott & Mason Phelps; 3 great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Jaelyn, & Milo; mother, Mary Freeland; brothers, Chuck (Nancy) and Dick (Sherri) Freeland; sister, Rosie (Jim) Glass; sisters-in-law, Brenda Freeland & Kathy McCready; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Preceded in death by her father, Mick Freeland; grandson, Justin; mother & father-in-law, Mabel & Harold Kinkade; brothers, Vernon Jr. and Mike Freeland; and brothers-in-law, Doug Kinkade & Donald McCready. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Funeral Services: 10:30 am on Fri., Nov. 5, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service (casual attire is acceptable). Visitation: 4:00—6:00 pm on Thurs., Nov. 4, 2021 at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com
