January 9, 1955-August 21, 2021
WATERLOO-Carol Stevenson, 66, of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Carol was born January 9, 1955, in Waterloo the daughter of Junior “Bud” and Eileen Dix Smith. She attended Waterloo West High School. Carol married Steve Stevenson June 17, 1972 at the First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo. She was self-employed as a nail technician out of her home. She also bred Miniature Schnauzers.Carol is survived by her husband, Steve of Cedar Falls; sons, Steven (Stephanie) Stevenson of Prior Lake‚ MN and Jason Stevenson of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Harper Stevenson and Eli Herrmann; brother, Kenneth (Diane) Smith of Prior Lake‚ MN; and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James M. Smith.
Services are 10:30 AM Saturday, August 28 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 4:00—7:00 p.m. Friday, August 27 at Locke Funeral Home, and for an hour before services. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society, in memory of Carol Stevenson. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
