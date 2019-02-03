Carol Ryan

Try 1 month for 99¢
(1956-2019)

WATERLOO — Carol Ann Nuehring Ryan, 62, of Thompson, formerly of Waterloo and Holland, died at home Thursday, Jan. 31.

She was born Aug.2, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of George and Mabel (Grossman) Nuehring. She married Dwight E. Ryan on March 22, 1975, in Waterloo.

Carol graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1974 and was employed in environmental services at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital and later the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Ginger (Erik) Fairchild of Roseville, Minn.; a granddaughter, Teagan Fairchild of Roseville; a brother, Robert (Dorothy) Nuehring of Polk City; and a half sister, Beverly Brockman of Arkansas.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Georgia Bruns; a half sister, Cornelia Roth; and half brother, Oliver Nuehring.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. today, Feb. 3, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in Garden of Memories in Waterloo at a later date. Visitation will be for an hour before the services.

Condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

