Carol Tscherter

Carol R. Tscherter

(1946-2019)

REINBECK — Carol Rose Tscherter, 72, of Reinbeck, died Wednesday, July 3, at Bickford Senior Living, Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Dubuque, daughter of Donald and Cecilia (Berning) Thimmesch. She married Steven Tscherter on Feb. 26, 1966, at Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Church in Ankeny. He preceded her in death.

Carol graduated from Ankeny High School in 1964. She and her husband settled in Reinbeck in 1979 when Steve accepted a position at Lincoln Savings Bank. Carol spent most of her time raising their four children. She had volunteered with the Reinbeck Schools and St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where she was a member.

Survived by: her children, Lisa (Kris) Jones of Waterloo, Alan (Kim) Tscherter of Reinbeck, Brian Tscherter of Cedar Falls and Aaron Tscherter of Alleman; grandchildren Jaelon, Daemon, and Teron Jones, Jeffrey (Kelsey), Alex, Tyler, and Nick Tscherter; brothers Ken, Joe and Rich; sisters Donna, Lola and Sue; and father-in-law Donald (Estella) Tscherter.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Diane; a brother, Bob; and her mother-in-law, Genevive Tscherter.

Services: noon Thursday, July 11, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, rural Reinbeck. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at the church. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel is assisting the family.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church, the GR Booster Club, or to the family to be donated to a local cause in Carol’s memory.

Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Carol enjoyed photography; she loved to submit photos to KWWL and see if they were shown during the weather forecast. She was known for her baking, always making cakes, cookies, and sweets. She loved being a grandmother, spending time attending the many events and sporting events of her grandchildren.

