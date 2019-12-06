{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Norris was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, but was raised in the Waterloo-Evansdale area.

She graduated from East High. Carol retired from John Deere where she worked at the engine works.

Carol is survived by her children, Chris (Gary) of Lansing, James of Strawberry Point and Denton (Kim) of Cedar Falls; also eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Robert and stepfather Duane.

Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Countryside Vineyard Church on Lafayette in Evansdale.

