Carol Norris was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, but was raised in the Waterloo-Evansdale area.
She graduated from East High. Carol retired from John Deere where she worked at the engine works.
You have free articles remaining.
Carol is survived by her children, Chris (Gary) of Lansing, James of Strawberry Point and Denton (Kim) of Cedar Falls; also eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Robert and stepfather Duane.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Countryside Vineyard Church on Lafayette in Evansdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.