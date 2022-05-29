Carol M. Burger

March 18, 1947-May 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Carol M. Burger, 75, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1947 in Postville, the daughter of Delbert and Joyce Flack Reincke. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1966.

Carol married Rickie J. Burger December 5, 1971 in Waterloo; he passed on April 1, 1996. She was a stay-at-home mother raising her girls. After the girls were grown, she worked at KFC, then at Friendship Village in the kitchen for several years, retiring in 2012. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she was active in Piecemakers sewing group. She enjoyed quilting.

Carol is survived by: three daughters, Melanie (Brian) McElhose of Cedar Falls, Carrie (Chad) Heinzerling of Hudson, and Angela (Will) Tieskotter of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Haley (Jesse) Fowlkes, Hannah (Wren) McElhose-Mangabat, and Hunter McElhose, Carter (Lydia) Heinzerling, Calli Heinzerling, Austin, Madison, and Morgan Tieskotter; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Henry Fowlkes and Baby Girl Mangabat on the way; 10 siblings, Shirley (Jim) Garrison of Des Moines, Roger (Pauline) Reincke of Waterloo, Jeff (Pam) Reincke of Waterloo, Pam Fintel of Waterloo, Doug Reincke of Boise, ID, Bryan Reincke of Waterloo, Susan Reincke of Waterloo, Julie Reincke of Waterloo, John Reincke of Waterloo, and Jason (Julie) Reincke of Rio Rancho, NM; and beloved companion, Hazel.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rickie; and sister Mary Reincke.

Services: 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo and also, for one hour prior to services at the church.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Piece Makers or Youth Ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Locke Funeral Services, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com