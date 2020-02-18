(1940-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Carol Lee Wilson, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Western Home Communities – Deery Suites.

She was born March 14, 1940, in Fairbank, daughter of Glenn and Wilma (Kerns) Yeager. She married Jim Wilson on April 11, 1959, in Fairbank, and they later divorced.

In 1958, she graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank and was employed as an administrative assistant with Edward D. Jones, GMAC, and First National Bank of Cedar Falls. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: three children, Jeff (Jill) Wilson of Dike, Amy (Alan) Brocka of Tripoli, and Jamie (Nikki) Wilson of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Tana, Brittany, Chase, Brady, Blake, Mark, Megan, Troy, and Kayla; one great-grandchild, Crosby; four sisters, Glenda (Donnie) Brandt, Donna (Dave) Trimble, Dorothy Yeager and Susan Vilmain, all of Fairbank; and a brother, Gordie Yeager of Fairbank.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Beatrice Thompson.