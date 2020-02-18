Carol Lee Wilson
Carol Wilson

(1940-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Carol Lee Wilson, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Western Home Communities – Deery Suites.

She was born March 14, 1940, in Fairbank, daughter of Glenn and Wilma (Kerns) Yeager. She married Jim Wilson on April 11, 1959, in Fairbank, and they later divorced.

In 1958, she graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank and was employed as an administrative assistant with Edward D. Jones, GMAC, and First National Bank of Cedar Falls. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survived by: three children, Jeff (Jill) Wilson of Dike, Amy (Alan) Brocka of Tripoli, and Jamie (Nikki) Wilson of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Tana, Brittany, Chase, Brady, Blake, Mark, Megan, Troy, and Kayla; one great-grandchild, Crosby; four sisters, Glenda (Donnie) Brandt, Donna (Dave) Trimble, Dorothy Yeager and Susan Vilmain, all of Fairbank; and a brother, Gordie Yeager of Fairbank.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Beatrice Thompson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with inurnment at a later date in Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. There will also be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the home of Amy Brocka (2033 Reed Ave., Tripoli, Iowa). Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy. She enjoyed working in her yard; loved flowers, spring, summer and “surveying her kingdom.” She was a great cook and loved to bake.

To send flowers to the family of Carol Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Avenue
Waterloo, IA 50701
Feb 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:30AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Avenue
Waterloo, IA 50701
